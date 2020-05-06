|
John Richard Lebid, 77, originally from Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born Feb. 20, 1943, he was a son of late John Lebid and Anna Zadorozny Lebid.
John was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Coatesville.
After graduating from Coatesville Area High School, he earned a drafting certificate. He served as military police for Air Force Strategic Air Command.
Following discharge from the military, he became an insurance agent for Prudential and eventually partner/co-owner of Ardrey Insurance Agency, Gap, until he retired at 62. During this time, John was a member of Lions Club, Gap, Rajah Shriners, and was a Mason, belonging to Williamson Lodge, Downingtown.
For over 30 years, John was a volunteer with Downingtown Music Parents Association. Through his countless hours and efforts as a trip coordinator, thousands of band, choir and orchestra students enjoyed music and travel experiences. These trips provided a lifetime of memories for all involved.
After retiring, John moved to Pine Grove to live closer to his children and grandchildren while planning trips for himself. He loved traveling around the world and was able to make it to six of the seven continents before he passed away. His last trip was to Antarctica.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Linda Joyce Lawson Lebid, and a sister, Nancy Lebid.
He is survived by his sister, Catherine Miller, of Oregon; two daughters, Dawn and husband, Scott Christensen, of Pine Grove, and Melissa Lebid and husband, Scott Pegler, of Reading; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Cara and Max.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Valley Township, with Father Nicholas Dilendorf officiating. Graveside attendance will be limited within the cemetery fence during the ceremony. Anyone who wishes to pay respects will need to remain outside of the fencing until admitted. A memorial website will be available to upload pictures, memories and stories at www.jrlmemorial.com or www.jrlebid.com. The service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, for everyone who is not able to attend. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
