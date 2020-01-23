|
John R. Wagner Sr. passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, at the age of 88.
Born Jan. 31, 1931, in Pottsville, he was a son of Irvin Wagner and Anna Leonard.
John graduated from Pottsville High School in 1949 and proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
He worked in retail sales as a manager for many years and also spent time working with children in custodial settings.
During the last 20 years of his life, John enjoyed a loving and committed relationship with Carolyn Spiess, Pottsville. They took cruises to tropical places where John could enjoy the sun he worshipped throughout his life.
John had a lovely voice he liked to share with others. He was truly happy entertaining groups at senior living communities and at parties with his Karaoke equipment.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 37 years, Mary (Kocsko) Wagner, on Oct. 8, 1988; son, John R. Wagner Jr.; sister, Mildred Starr; brothers, Irvin and Joseph Wagner.
John is survived by daughter, Anna Marie Jones Styer and husband, Michael Styer, of Eagle Rock, Hazleton; son, Michael I. Wagner and wife, Leslie, of Pottsville; son, David Wagner and wife, Nan, of York; six grandchildren, Kenneth and Robert Jones, John Wagner III, Adam Wagner, Joshua and Jeremy Wagner; three great-grandchildren; companion, Carolyn Spiess and her family, especially grandsons, Sean Brossman and Brandon Edelman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Rotharpt officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held private.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020