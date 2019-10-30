|
John Robert Angelo Jr., 56, of Pittstown, New Jersey, beloved husband of Jamie (Edmonds) Angelo, entered peacefully into eternal rest Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Robert Woods Johnson Medical Center of New Brunswick, New Jersey, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
John was born March 27, 1963, in Hazleton, a son of John R. Angelo Sr., and Jean (Metrick) Angelo, of Tamaqua.
A graduate from Marian High School in 1981, John received his undergraduate and master's degree from Allentown College, now DeSales University.
John was a devoted and loving father. He loved spending time with his family and friends, taking trips with his wife and loved a good party. He was always a competitor, whether it was playing basketball throughout high school and college, competing in one of his many triathlons or the annual family beach bocce tournaments. John enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially his beloved Eagles. John was an incredibly intelligent and hardworking man who had a 30-year career in the pharmaceutical and professional consulting field. John will be missed dearly but will always be among his family and friends.
John is survived by sons, Matthew and his companion, Matthew Krauss, Bryan and his fiancée, Cristina Calogero; brothers, Dave and his wife, Lynda, their two children, Kailyn and David, Michael and his companion, Ann Tentylo-Krajcir; stepchildren, Katie and Jack Koppinger; friends and extended family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Wills Hall Chapel at DeSales University, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley, PA 18034. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Jerome R.C.C. Cemetery, Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Stand Up To Cancer organization, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721, or , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of John can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
