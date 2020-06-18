|
|
Rev. John Robert Clough Jr., 88, of Milton, formerly of Helfenstein, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born Nov. 19, 1931, in Apple Grove, Va., he was a son of the late John R. Sr., and Joyce (Nicholas) Clough.
He graduated from Louisa High School, Virginia, and also graduated from Allentown Bible Institute, which at that time was United Wesleyan College, Allentown.
He was a minister and served churches in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and New York, and in the summer of 1973 began serving as pastor for Church of Christ in Christian Union, Mable. After his retirement, he continued as a supply pastor and had over 60 years of service in ministry.
He enjoyed videography, taping many weddings and family events, enjoyed riding scooters and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Clough, who passed away Feb. 7, 2011, and a sister, Peggy Ryan.
Surviving are two sons, John R. Clough III and his wife, Ruth, of Watsontown, and the Rev. Paul W. Clough and his wife, Linda, of Lewisburg; grandchildren, John R. Clough IV, of Hartleton, Brooke Anne Trelinski and her husband, Bill, of Mifflinburg, Heidi Lynn Flock and husband, Gary Flock, of Milton, Joshua Lee Fowler, Md., Anthony Paul Clough and his wife, Marie, of Muncy, Linette Susan Sickler and her husband, Joel, of Lebanon, Rachel Anne Clough, of Penns Creek, and Jason David Clough, of Lewisburg; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jetta, Cecilia, Brayden, Caemon Sickler, Cylas, Jude, Ceyla Marie, Luke, Chislon; three siblings, Jean Hollins, Merle Clough, both of Mineral, Va., and Daniel Clough, of Richmond, Va.
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June, 20, at God's Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, PA 17856, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian Spangler officiating and the Rev. Joel Sickler assisting. A graveside service will be held at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday in Church of Christ in Christian Union Cemetery, Mable. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2020