John S. "Husa" Paruch, 100, of Shenandoah, a resident of Shenandoah Senior Living Community, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Sept. 21, 1919, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph Paruch Sr. and Mary Ann (Malecki) Paruch.
Mr. Paruch was a decorated World War II Army veteran, having served as a military policeman with the U.S. Military Academy Military Police Detachment and later at West Point, N.Y. He received the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the American Campaign Medal.
He was a retired coal miner, having worked in the local anthracite industry.
John was an active and devout member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shenandoah, where he served for many decades as an usher; he was also a member of the Holy Name Society of the parish. Currently, he was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. Husa was also a former member of Sheppton American Legion Post 616.
In September, John celebrated his 100th birthday with his family and friends at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
John was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, Walter Paruch and Joseph S. "George" Paruch, and two sisters, Dorothy Paruch and Clara Yanushefski.
Surviving are his nephew, Matthew Yanushefski, of Plains; niece and caregiver, Diane Paruch, of Shenandoah; niece, Denise Dubis, of Lakewood, Ohio; great-niece, Victoria Dubis; sister-in-law, Theresa Paruch, of Shenandoah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Casimir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at St. Casimir Church. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
