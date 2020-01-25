|
|
John Sedar, 93, formerly of Frackville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Frackville, Oct. 11, 1926, he was a son of the late Michael and Eva (Machita) Sedar.
He retired as a spreader from Charles Rabin Co., Frackville.
He was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Fruge, Helen Palmer, Eva Kobilnyk, Kay Sedar and Ann Sedar; two brothers, Adam and Wassyl Sedar.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Pauline (Harviletz) Sedar; a daughter, Kayann Phillips and her husband, David, of Frackville; two grandsons, Kevin Sedar and his fiancee, Christine, of Schuylkill Haven, Dylan Phillips, of Frackville; two brothers, Michael Sedar, of Tamaqua, and Paul Sedar, of Frackville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Very Rev. Archpriest James Jadick will be officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Ascension Orthodox Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
