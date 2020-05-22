|
John "Johnny Set" Setcavage, 51, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 18, surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.
Born Feb. 26, 1969, he was a son to Francis and Katherine (Erbe) Setcavage in Pottsville.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area, Class of 1987. John briefly worked for the Evening Herald newspaper before his employment with Mahanoy City Street Department, where he worked for 24 years before his illness. He was borough foreman for several years. John played for various softball teams and was inducted into Mahanoy City Little League Hall of Fame. John was most noted for his premier drumming skills during the 1990s with numerous bands, but most recognizable as a founding member and original drummer in the band Broken Spell.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Donna, and stepson, Dustin Macieunas.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ashley (Macieunas), and son, Braedon, both at home. He is also survived by brothers, Barry, of Florida, Joe, of Mahanoy City, Matt, of Lewistown Valley, and a sister, Patti, of Mahanoy City. John is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
