Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Resources
More Obituaries for John Setcavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Johnny Set" Setcavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Johnny Set" Setcavage Obituary
John "Johnny Set" Setcavage, 51, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 18, surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 26, 1969, he was a son to Francis and Katherine (Erbe) Setcavage in Pottsville.

He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area, Class of 1987. John briefly worked for the Evening Herald newspaper before his employment with Mahanoy City Street Department, where he worked for 24 years before his illness. He was borough foreman for several years. John played for various softball teams and was inducted into Mahanoy City Little League Hall of Fame. John was most noted for his premier drumming skills during the 1990s with numerous bands, but most recognizable as a founding member and original drummer in the band Broken Spell.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Donna, and stepson, Dustin Macieunas.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ashley (Macieunas), and son, Braedon, both at home. He is also survived by brothers, Barry, of Florida, Joe, of Mahanoy City, Matt, of Lewistown Valley, and a sister, Patti, of Mahanoy City. John is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -