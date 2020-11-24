Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
John Bernadyn
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ,
20 W. Pine St.
Mahanoy City, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
20 W. Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA
John Stanley Bernadyn Jr. Obituary

John Stanley Bernadyn Jr., of Frackville, joined our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 72. John died peacefully with his beloved and faithful wife of 47 years, Mary Therese K. Bernadyn, by his side.

Born June 8, 1948, in Shenandoah, to John S. Bernadyn Sr. and Mildred A. (Waak) Bernadyn, he was the oldest of two sons.

John was a 1966 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and a 1970 graduate of Bloomsburg University (BSEd). He returned to his high school alma mater, where he dedicated 30 years to teaching in the elementary and intermediate schools.

Following his retirement from teaching in 1999, John and Mary Therese enjoyed traveling throughout the country to spend time with their daughter. John always had a passion for music; he had a great talent for the accordion and organ and had a wonderful voice. He also enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

In addition to his wife, Mary Therese, and daughter, Angela, John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Bernadyn; nephews, Robert and David Bernadyn; son-in-law, Matthew Estrada; grandsons, Zane and Drake Estrada; brothers-in-law, Bill and George Kern and his life partner, Peggy; sister-in-law, Denise Kern.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 20 W. Pine St., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hillside SPCA at www.hillsidespca.com/donate/ or by mail to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Family prefer donations in John's name be made to Endowment fund, at St. Paul's UCC, Mahanoy City, or . Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
