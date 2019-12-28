|
|
John T. "Jack" Morrison Sr. passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Prior to Rosewood, Jack was a longtime resident of Pottsville and more recently Orwigsburg.
He was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Reading, a son of the late James R.B. Morrison and Marion Amey Morrison.
His brothers, Joseph (1934) and James (2002) predeceased him. His partner of many years, Mary Yeastadt, also predeceased him in 2013.
Jack was a 1949 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and a 1953 graduate of Lehigh University, where he wrestled for four years and won the R.A. Lewis wrestling trophy in 1950. He coached wrestling at Schuylkill Haven High School for many years and officiated at various sectional, district, regional and state tournaments, as well as at National Prep School Championships for 12 seasons. In 1981, he was inducted into the Pottsville Chapter of the PIAA Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame. Jack served on the Auburn school board, as well as the Blue Mountain school board, and was a life-long member of Auburn Fish and Game Club. For many years, he was very active with Lehigh University alumni and sports. It was very rare that he missed the annual Lehigh-Lafayette game.
After graduating from Lehigh, Jack was employed at the Auburn Brick Co., owned by the Morrison family. He was also the chief executive of Morrison Ford Motor Co., Orwigsburg. Later, he worked as a real estate agent at John T. Morrison Jr. Realty Co. After retiring, Jack worked as a substitute teacher for several local school districts until the age of 85. It was perhaps the job that he enjoyed the most.
Jack was an all-round athlete in high school and thoroughly enjoyed all sports; however, he excelled at golf and was a past champion at Schuylkill Country Club. He also played with several well-known professional golfers in Pro/Am tournaments. Every year, he helped organize a golf tournament to raise money for Nativity BVM sports programs. One of the most memorable trips that he made was in 2006, when he and his son, John, travelled to Scotland and had the opportunity to visit and play golf at St. Andrew's, North Berwick, Carnoustie and elsewhere. He had always dreamed of going to Scotland, because his grandparents were born there. Finally, Jack was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by his son, John T. Morrison Jr., of Orwigsburg; his daughter, Christine E. Morrison (Ron Marino), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his granddaughter, Ashley, of Philadelphia; his grandson, Matthew Marino, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Jim Morrison, Patricia Morrison Fosselman, Ann Morrison, Matthew Morrison and Mark Morrison. He is also survived by the family of Mary Yeastadt and her children, Nancy Yeastadt, Linda Manderfield and Bill Yeastadt, and her grandchildren, Scott Yeastadt, Sabrina and Tori Saunders, Olivia and Michael Manderfield and Dante, Billy, Jess and Zack Yeastadt. Jack's former wife, Mary Jane Jones, of Orwigsburg, who remained a friend, also survives him.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Grabowski Funeral Home, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven. There will be a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. led by the Rev. Mark Lane, C.O. of Oratory Church of St. Boniface, Brooklyn, N.Y. Interment will be Friday morning at Schuylkill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Schuylkill Haven High School Wrestling Team or Nativity BVM Athletics.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019