|
|
John T. Mudrey Jr., 90, of Providence Place, Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at his residence.
Born in Shenandoah, Dec. 24, 1928, he was a son of the late John and Stella "Smithra" Mudrey.
He graduated as valedictorian from the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah. After school, John served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He then was employed by the Miners National Bank in Shenandoah for 32 years. He was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Shenandoah.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Previti.
Surviving are a niece, Joan Natalani, of Orlando, Fla., and a nephew, John Previti, of Paoli.
A visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Panachida services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home by Monsignor Myron Grabowsky. Burial with full military honors will follow services at 1 p.m. in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the St. Michael's Church Memorial Fund or the Shenandoah Area Free Public Library. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019