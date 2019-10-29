Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mudrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Mudrey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Mudrey Jr. Obituary
John T. Mudrey Jr., 90, of Providence Place, Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at his residence.

Born in Shenandoah, Dec. 24, 1928, he was a son of the late John and Stella "Smithra" Mudrey.

He graduated as valedictorian from the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah. After school, John served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He then was employed by the Miners National Bank in Shenandoah for 32 years. He was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Shenandoah.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Previti.

Surviving are a niece, Joan Natalani, of Orlando, Fla., and a nephew, John Previti, of Paoli.

A visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Panachida services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home by Monsignor Myron Grabowsky. Burial with full military honors will follow services at 1 p.m. in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the St. Michael's Church Memorial Fund or the Shenandoah Area Free Public Library. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now