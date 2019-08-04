|
Dr. John "Jack" Tice Dolbin Jr., 70, of Pottsville, died Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Oct. 12, 1948, in Pottsville, Jack was a son of the late John Tice Dolbin Sr. and the late Lois Schlottman Dolbin.
Jack had a deep faith in God and love for Jesus Christ. As a child growing up in Pottsville, he attended Trinity Lutheran Church; while residing in Denver, Colo., he attended South Sheridan Baptist Church; after moving back to his hometown of Pottsville, he and his family were members of Word of Life Baptist Church.
He was a 1966 graduate of Pottsville High School; 1970 class of Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, N.C.; and a 1977 graduate of National College of Chiropractic, now known as the National University of Health Sciences, Lombard, Ill.
Jack was an all state halfback for Pottsville High. He was elected to play in the Big 33 game against Texas. He was an outstanding basketball and track and field athlete, setting records in the 220 yd dash, long jump and triple jump. Following high school, he had an outstanding football career at Wake Forest University, where he was All ACC his sophomore year and All ACC in track and field 2 years straight, setting the 220 yard sprint record.
Jack continued to play football professionally in 1970 with the Pottstown Firebirds and won the Atlantic Coast Football League Championship. That moment in his career was just as memorable to him as his Super Bowl season with the Broncos. In 1971, Jack continued his semi-pro career with Schuylkill County Coal Crackers of the Seaboard Football League. After a few years out of football, he earned a spot in 1974 with the World Football League's Chicago Fire.
In 1975, he earned a roster spot as a wide receiver with the Denver Broncos. He played in 67 consecutive games, starting 33 of them. He highlighted his NFL career by starting in Super Bowl XII for the Broncos. He was their leading receiver in the Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys.
He was elected to the Pottsville All Sports Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the Semi Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After retiring from football, he began his career as a chiropractor. He was a beloved chiropractor in Pottsville for 33 years. He was an outstanding educator and entertaining lecturer. He was committed to evidence-based health care for his patients and presenting education to chiropractors everywhere. He had a genuine passion for the profession and his patients often called him "miracle worker."
Dr. Dolbin was active in many organizations locally, state and countrywide. He was a former member of the school board for Pottsville Area School District; member of Pottsville City Council; board member of Penn State University, Schuylkill campus; involved with Fellowship of Christian athletes; guest faculty at University of Pennsylvania Medical School (2003); previous team chiropractor for Villanova University Athletic Department; team chiropractor for the University of Maryland gymnastics team; event chiropractor for Pan-American Weight Lifting Competition (2001); and an active member of the American Chiropractic Association and the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association.
Jack had so many hobbies, too many to list all of them. He loved flying and earned a private pilot license. He found every excuse to fly. He loved horseback riding, could play music by ear on many different instruments (clarinet, piano, guitar, harmonica) and would watch "Perry Mason" reruns or "Law and Order" anytime he could. He loved the New York Yankees and called Mickey Mantel his all-time favorite player.
Jack will be deeply missed by many friends and colleagues, however no one will miss him more than his family. He and his loving wife, Jane (Barnes), celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary July 30. The couple was blessed with four children and 11 grandchildren; son, Josh Dolbin, husband of Jennifer, New Ringgold; daughter, Jill Pillus, wife of David, Brentwood, Tenn.; daughter, Rachel Schreiner, wife of Chris, Arlington, Va.; daughter, Christian L. Dolbin, Pottsville; grandchildren, John Tice "JT" III, Rebekah J., Joshua Luke Jr., Noah R., Marshall T., Payson J., James B., Dylan Victoria, Bennett L. and Elizabeth M; his two dogs, Ike and Bogart "Bogie." He is also survived by brothers, Cameron Dolbin, Friedensburg, and Mark Dolbin, Allenwood; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah Dolbin Pillus.
The Dolbin family would like to invite the public to attend a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Martz Hall, 1541 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rotharpt officiating. Additional visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer contributions be made to the Dr. Jack T. Dolbin Memorial Fund, c/o The Howard S. Fernsler Academic Center, 1501 W. Laurel Blvd. Pottsville, PA 17901, or National University of Health Sciences Department of Chiropractic Research, 200 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL 60148. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence or share a memory for the Dolbin family.
