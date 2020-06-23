Home

James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
John Torola Obituary
John Torola, 92, of Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

John was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Saint Clair. He was the son of the late Michael Torola and Fena (Perebzak) Torola. He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

He worked at the former Alcoa Aluminum in Cressona as a quality control foreman. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was awarded the Victory Medal.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Rowlands) Torola, and his daughter, Teresa Wigoda.

John is survived by his daughter, Ethel, wife of Patrick Dougherty, of Mechanicsburg; a granddaughter, Shannon David, of Macungie; a granddaughter, Anne Dougherty, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; a granddaughter, Michelle Curry, of Hampstead, N.C.; a grandson, Brian Wigoda, of Marlton, N.J.; a grandson, Christopher Wigoda, of Malvern; a great-granddaughter, McKenzie; a great-granddaughter, Emma; a great-grandson, Matthew; a great-grandson, Casey; a great-granddaughter, Annelise; a great-granddaughter, Everley.

A private religious service will be held Thursday, June 25, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Interment with military honors will be offered by Saint Clair Veterans Honor Guard at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate Mass cards for the repose of the soul of John. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 23, 2020
