John "Kutchy" Vuksta, 88, of Minersville passed away on Friday at his home.
Born in Heckscherville, he was a son of the late George and Helen Babinetz Vuksta. He attended Cass Township schools, and worked as a foreman on construction. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having served a tour in Korea.
Preceding him in death were four siblings, George Vuksta, Charles Vuksta, Mary Sorokach and Steve Vuksta.
He is survived by three sons, John Vuksta, Minersville, Michael Vuksta, Athens, and Robert Vuksta, Pine Grove. He is also survived by three siblings, Helen Sorokach, Black Heath, Anna Vacula, Schuylkill Haven, and Elizabeth Horoschak, Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Wednesday from 5 p.m. Visitation will end promptly at 7 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Funeral services for the immediate family will follow visitation. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 23, 2020