John W. Holmberg, 75, of Tamaqua, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home.
He was the husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Kane), to whom he was married 55 years. Born in Northampton, England, Oct. 19, 1943, John was a son of the late John F. and Betty (nee Love) Holmberg.
A 1961 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he attended the Ford School of Business in Pottsville. John worked for the Borough of Tamaqua for 29 years as an operator of the borough water treatment plant. Prior to his employment at the water treatment plant, he worked for Joseph Boyle Builders and Holmberg Builders.
John was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, one of the original founding members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and a member of the Tuscarora Sportsman Club.
In addition to his wife, Betsy, he is survived by sister, Betty Horton and her husband, Thomas, of Haddon Heights, N.J.; nephews, Edward Kane, Brian Kane, Sean Kane, Michael Horton and Douglas Horton; niece, Christine Kane; and great-nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 East Broad Street, Tamaqua. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Tamaqua Rescue Squad, 19 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 6, 2019