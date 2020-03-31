Home

Wm. F. Brooks Funeral Home - Watsontown
124 Main Street
Watsontown, PA 17777
(570) 538-1675
John W. Houston


1987 - 2020
John W. Houston Obituary
John W. Houston, 32, of Milton, formerly of Gordon, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.

Born April 17, 1987, in Pottsville, he was a son of Donna B. (Lynch) Houston and the late James Houston III.

John was a 2005 graduate of North Schuylkill High School. He then attended Bloomsburg University for two years. He was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon. John was a loving father who cherished time with his son.

In addition to his mother, Donna, he is survived by his son, Michael Houston, at home; one brother, James R. Houston and his girlfriend, Brittany, of New Columbia; aunts and uncles.

There will be a memorial service for John announced at a later date. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
