John W. Houston, 32, of Milton, formerly of Gordon, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
Born April 17, 1987, in Pottsville, he was a son of Donna B. (Lynch) Houston and the late James Houston III.
John was a 2005 graduate of North Schuylkill High School. He then attended Bloomsburg University for two years. He was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon. John was a loving father who cherished time with his son.
In addition to his mother, Donna, he is survived by his son, Michael Houston, at home; one brother, James R. Houston and his girlfriend, Brittany, of New Columbia; aunts and uncles.
There will be a memorial service for John announced at a later date. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
