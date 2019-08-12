Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
1116 Walnut St.
Ashland., PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Fountain Springs., PA
View Map
John W. Humpf


1943 - 2019
John W. Humpf Obituary
John W. Humpf, 76, of Walnut Street, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home.

He was born in Ashland, April 3, 1943, a son of the late Leo and Ann (Dunn) Humpf.

He graduated in 1961 from Immaculate Heart Academy, Fountain Springs, and worked for 44 years at Standard Press Steel, Jenkintown, until his retirement in 2006. He was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland.

John served in Vietnam with the Army. John was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Nascar fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors and taking rides in his truck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Greg and Leonard.

He is survived by a niece, nephews and many friends.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1116 Walnut St., Ashland. The Rev. Brian Miller will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
