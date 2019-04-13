Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Lawson Sr.. View Sign





Born in the Village of St. Nicholas, May 29, 1936, he attended the former St. Nicholas Elementary School and later served in the Army as a field artillery specialist in Germany during the time of the Korean Conflict.



John was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Ashland, and was employed as a heavy equipment operator at the North Schuylkill Landfill until his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Yovorski; father, James Lawson; his stepfather, Russell Morgan; siblings, James, David, Priscilla, Frances; his wife, Kathleen Heine; children, David 2000, James, 2012; son-in-law, Nicholas Zappacosta, 2017.



He is survived by his former wife, Theresa; children, Joseph, Cary, N.C., Tina Zappacosta, Leland, N.C., John Jr., Robert, Kevin, and Lisa White (Russell), all of Ashland, Tera (Thomas) Houser, Pasedena, Md., Tanya (Chris) Dimmick, Frackville; cousins; nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, James Gallese, Rich White (Ashley), Chrissy Harrah, Shaylee Malinowski, Deanna DAgostino, Jesse and Sara Dimmick and Thomas Houser III.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service with military honors at 1:30 p.m. April 15, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.



