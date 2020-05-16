|
John W. "Mackie" Mackalonis, 81, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away early Thursday morning, May 14, 2020.
Born Oct. 8, 1938, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Vincent and Helen (Paulaconis) Mackalonis.
He was a 1956 graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.
John was a veteran, having served his country in the Navy. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 4, 1959.
Earlier in life, John worked for Capital Records and American Can Corp. in New Jersey. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 15 years at the former St. Jude Polymer Corp., Frackville.
John was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Penn State Football.
Surviving are his sister, Justine Dillard, of Hernando, Fla.; three nieces, Barbara Louk, of Florida, Beverly Dillard, of Florida, and Brenda McCullough, of Virginia; caregiver and friend, Steve Babinchak, of New Boston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Church with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, will be private at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy can be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for John's family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020