|
|
John "Jack" Weachock, 76, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family
Born in Pottsville, he lived in Linden, N.J., since 1969, moving to Lake Wynonah in 2003, and resided in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., since 2017.
Jack was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era. Jack was a production supervisor for Merck & Co. in Rahway for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Jack was a former member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Minersville and St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elizabeth, N.J., and a member of their Holy Name Societies, and American Legion Post 544, Minersville.
Jack loved working outside always making sure his yard was decorated and full of life. He especially loved his Philadelphia Eagles and was full of joy watching them win a Super Bowl. What made PopPop Jack the happiest was spending time and playing with his grandkids.
Jack was the beloved husband for 50 years of Barbara Ann (Tucci) Weachock (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.); devoted father of Jacqueline Intelisano and her husband, Craig, (Bradenton, Fla.), Gregory Weachock, (New York, N.Y.) , Michael Weachock, and his wife, Maria, (Lincoln Park, N.J.); loving brother of Mary Ann Hoptak, Jean Foran, the late Joan and Michael Weachock; cherished grandfather of Alexis, Julianna, Ethan and Mia, son of the late Michael and Stella Weachock.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the visitation to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home, 2124 E. St. Georges Ave., Linden, NJ 07036. Funeral services will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 309 Grier Ave., Elizabeth, NJ 07202, followed by an entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 24, 2019