John William Heffner Jr. Obituary
John William Heffner Jr., 64, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tremont Health & Rehab Center.

Born Sept. 19, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John W. Sr. and Erma Ketner Heffner.

He was a 1973 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

John was an Army veteran, having served in Germany. He was a finance officer at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation and a truck driver.

He enjoyed watching sports on TV and Penn State.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Barbara Sheesley.

Surviving are two sisters, Susan Heffner, of Pine Grove, and Donna and husband, Stephen Witmer, of Ludowici, Ga.; a brother, Dale and wife, Kendra Heffner, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
