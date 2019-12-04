|
John William Heffner Jr., 64, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tremont Health & Rehab Center.
Born Sept. 19, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John W. Sr. and Erma Ketner Heffner.
He was a 1973 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
John was an Army veteran, having served in Germany. He was a finance officer at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation and a truck driver.
He enjoyed watching sports on TV and Penn State.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Barbara Sheesley.
Surviving are two sisters, Susan Heffner, of Pine Grove, and Donna and husband, Stephen Witmer, of Ludowici, Ga.; a brother, Dale and wife, Kendra Heffner, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
