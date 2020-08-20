Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herron Funeral Home
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnathan Cholko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnathan Thomas Butler Cholko


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnathan Thomas Butler Cholko Obituary

Johnathan Thomas Butler Cholko, 25, tragically passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Pottsville.

Mr. Cholko was born Dec. 2, 1994, in Pottsville, to Martha Schaeffer and John Jr. and Janice Butler.

He was a brother to Dustin Jones, Samantha, Elizabeth, John and Gracie Butler, and Jeremy Schaeffer.

Mr. Cholko was adopted by Joseph and Maria Cholko and their children Jessica and Kelly Cholko on April 2, 2003.

He is survived by his fiancée, Colleen Richey and their children, Giuliano and Joseph Maggitti and Peyton Richey.

Johnathan was a beloved son, fiancé, father, grandson, brother, nephew and friend, who lived a passionate life full of freedom and laughter.

Arrangements for the Richey family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Herron Funeral Home, Allentown. Arrangements for the Butler and Cholko families will be announced at a later date. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -