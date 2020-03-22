|
Joline S. Wetzel, 91, of Valley View, passed away Friday, March 20, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.
Joline was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Helfenstein, a daughter of the late Era and Roy Weikel.
She worked as a seamstress and waitress.
She was a member of Woodmen of the World No. 433 of Pitman, and she enjoyed playing bingo, cards and putting puzzles together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wetzel, who passed away Feb. 18, 2004.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Darwin and Paul, and three sisters, Beatrice, June and Nira.
Joline is survived by a daughter, Faye, wife of Terry Hand, of Tower City; a son, John, husband of Linda Wetzel, of Pitman; three grandchildren, Tina and husband, Gene Lettich, of Valley View, Brian Wolfgang and wife Traci, of Perkasie, and Jason Wolfgang and wife, Katie, of Valley View; eight great-grandchildren, Calie, Reese, Brianna, Tyler, Owen, Brody, Damon, Kyla; three siblings, Linda Brown, Clara Weikel and Geraldine Woland; nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Paul's E.C. Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacramento Fire Company, P.O. Box 54, 2206 E. Main St., Sacramento, PA 17968. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrh.com.
