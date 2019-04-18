Joni Stickell Rutecky, 59, of Pottsville, passed away on Monday at her home.
Born in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Robert Stickell and the late Margaret Novotny Stickell. She attended Minersville schools; and worked as a certified nursing assistant, having last worked at the former Ashland Regional Medical Center, Fountain Springs. She also served as the primary caretaker in the last ten years of her Mom's life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Stickell; a niece, Amy Lynn Martin-Heffner.
Joni is survived by two sons, Brett Rutecky, Branch Township, and Michael Rutecky, Wilkes-Barre; five grandchildren, Seth, Sara and Logan Rutecky, Summer and Angel Moyer; a great-grandson, Ryan Burhop; her longtime companion, Steve Matsukawa. She is also survived by three sisters, Terry Martin, Pottsville, Wendy Stone (spouse, George), Chester, Virginia, and Cathy Groody (spouse, John), Ashland; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Interment will be private in St. Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2019