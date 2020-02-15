|
Joseph A. Brahler, 84, of Pottsville, passed away with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born March 11, 1935, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Catherine E. (Bortzel) Brahler.
Joe was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, Class of 1953. He then served in the Navy in 1953.
Joe worked as a pretreatment program coordinator at Greater Pottsville Area Sewer Authority and also managed the men's department for Raring's Shoe Store in Pottsville for 30 years. He served on Pottsville City Council for two consecutive terms.
Joe was a member and past president of Good Intent Fire Company in Pottsville and a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Pottsville, where he was a member of the choir for over 50 years. He also was a member of Schuylkill County Woodcarvers Association, and served on the Pottsville Hospital board. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, biking, walking and being with his family, and could spend hours in his garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Joan Glosser, Carol Conway and Mary Louise Moran; a brother, Edward Brahler.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen E. (Lonergan) Brahler, Pottsville; three sons, Joseph E. Brahler and his wife, Jennifer, Boca Raton, Fla., Edward F. Brahler, Pottsville, and James T. Brahler, Ormond Beach, Fla.; seven grandchildren, David and his wife, Heather, Little Rock, Ark., Josh and his wife, Linsey, Benton, Ark., Amanda Castleberry and her husband, Stone, Perryville, Ark., Rachael, Pottsville, Skyler and River, Boca Raton, Fla., and Dillon Hammond and his wife, Caitlin, Ga.; four great-granddaughters, Merida, Layla, Londyn and Harley; a great-grandson, Maverick; two brothers, Fredrick and Richard Brahler, both of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John the Baptist Church in Pottsville, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 15, 2020