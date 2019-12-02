|
Joseph A. Doran, 82, of Branchdale, passed away Thursday at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Tremont, he was a son of the late Edmund and Agnes Savage Doran.
He was educated in St. Mary's School, Tremont, and attended the former Cass Township High School. He was retired from the Lebanon VA Hospital, where he worked for 33 years in the Hospital Maintenance Department. He was an Army veteran.
He was a member of the Muddy Creek Sportsman Club and the Branchdale Fire Company. He was a member of the former St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale, and was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Doran and Gerald Doran.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Georgine Kanaval; five daughters, Cheryl DeLong and her husband, Terry, Branchdale, Carolyn Tobin and her husband, Jeff, Branchdale, Lisa Bass and her husband, Ronnie, Tremont, Barbara Kostishak and her husband, Mike, Black Diamond, and Karen Harris and her friend, Jason; a son, Joseph Doran and his wife, Lisa, Llewellyn; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery, Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Joseph to Citizens Fire Company of Branchdale, Main Street, Branchdale 17923. Contributions will also be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Joseph's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
