Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
Frackville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
Frackville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sadowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Sadowski


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Sadowski Obituary
Joseph A. Sadowski, 79, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 14, 1941, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Bartnik Sadowski. He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1959.

He was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Shenandoah, AD-26. as an Internal Communications 3rd Class.

Joseph worked as a laborer of the former Van Heusen Factory, Pottsville.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and was an active member of St. Ann RC Church, Frackville, for many years.

The last member of his immediate family, Joseph is survived by an aunt, Veronica Wrobel, Pottstown, and cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. till time of Mass at the church. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -