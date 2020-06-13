|
Joseph A. Sadowski, 79, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 14, 1941, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Bartnik Sadowski. He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1959.
He was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Shenandoah, AD-26. as an Internal Communications 3rd Class.
Joseph worked as a laborer of the former Van Heusen Factory, Pottsville.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and was an active member of St. Ann RC Church, Frackville, for many years.
The last member of his immediate family, Joseph is survived by an aunt, Veronica Wrobel, Pottstown, and cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. till time of Mass at the church. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020