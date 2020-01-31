|
Joseph A. Skripko, 97, of Warminster, passed away Jan. 27, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Zitkus).
Joseph is survived by his loving daughters, Anna Donato (Dennis), of Warrington, and Mary Cantamaglia (Michael), of Hatboro; caring grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew and Joann; cherished great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Eden and Rowan; his dear sister, Bernadine Erbe.
Joseph is a veteran of the Army, proudly serving his country in World War II. Joseph received the Good Conduct, American Theater and Asian-Pacific Theater medals as part of his service.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's Life Celebration from 10 a.m. until the time of his Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment with military honors to follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. Joseph's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at ManorCare Health Services-Huntingdon Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to Nativity of Our Lord Church at the address above.
