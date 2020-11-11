Home

POWERED BY

Services
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
For more information about
Joseph Chiccine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chiccine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Aloysius "Chickie" Chiccine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Aloysius "Chickie" Chiccine Obituary

Joseph Aloysius "Chickie" Chiccine, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, due to COVID pneumonia.

He spent the last two years as a resident of Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Joseph was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Pottsville, a son of the late Dorothy (Glenn) and Joseph J. Chiccine. He was a 1949 graduate of Saint Clair High School and attended drafting school in Ashland. Joseph was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Wisconsin. He was a retired liquor salesman and also worked for Pottsville Housing Authority.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Chiccine.

Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph P. Chiccine, and daughters, Lisa and Mary Ellen Chiccine. Joseph is also survived by his grandchildren, Cara Chiccine, Jonathan and Emily Mehrman; sister, Dorothy Manion, wife of Ted; former wife and dear friend, Theresa Rinaldo; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville. He was also a member of Walter Griffiths AMVETS Post 180, Catholic War Vets Post 1051 and Minersville American Legion Post 544. He loved having dinners with his family and friends and spending time at Palermo's Restaurant. He loved sports, especially football, baseball and horse racing.

The family would like to thank the staff at Schuylkill Center for the wonderful care.

Mass and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Donations can also be made online at www.pawoundedwarriors.org/donations. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Chickie's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -