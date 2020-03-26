|
Joseph Ambrose, 93, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in his home.
He and his wife, Carolyn J. (Grather) Ambrose, would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Ringtown, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mabel (Davidson) Ambrose.
Joe was a World War II Army infantry veteran. Prior to retiring in 1992, Joseph was vice president of Nyleve Company, Emmaus, for 30 years. He had a love of golf and was proud to have had a hole-in-one at Willow Brook Golf Course at the age of 90. He was a longtime and dedicated member of American Legion Post 470, Bath.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Breisch) Ambrose; son, Joseph H.; sons-in-law, Edward Litsinger, Jim Mascavage; seven brothers and two sisters.
Survivors are wife; daughters, Lynne Litsinger, of Millersville, Jill Seaman and husband, Donald, of Dauphin; stepdaughters, Sherry Hohneck, of Lower Macungie Township, Stephanie Mascavage, of Macungie; sisters, Alma Fenstermacher, of Danville, Jean Breisch, of Leesburg, Fla., Agnes Adams, of Kulpmont; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home Inc, www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2020