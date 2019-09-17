|
Joseph Anthony Swingle, 96, of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Joseph was born in Frackville, Feb. 10, 1923, a son of the late Antoinette Alice (Savitsky) Swingle, of Vilna, Poland, and Charles (Zwinglii) Swingle, of Lithuania.
He served in the United States Civilian Conservation Corps in 1939-40, working in forestry in Arizona. He was a veteran of World War II, serving four years with the Army before his honorable discharge in 1944.
He lived in Frackville most of his life, moved back to Philadelphia to attend Spring Garden Technical Institute 1947-51, then returned to open Swingle's Garage Body and Fender Shop and Towing, which he owned and operated for the next 45 years, during this time he also built and owned the Bel-Air Motel and dabbled in small business ventures.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Frackville for more than 70 years and the Knights of Columbus. Joseph enjoyed contributing to St. Joseph's Church and Convent for many years and was a good friend of both Father Connely and Father Boyle.
Joseph enjoyed 18 years of vacations at Daytona Beach with his first wife, Lois, and daughters. He also enjoyed his many trips in the RV with his second wife, Helen, traveling across the United States, as well as trips to Ireland.
He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Lois Grace (Derr) Swingle; daughter, Beverly Carol Ann Sanko-Mattson; second wife, Helen Margaret (Morris-Lazer) Swingle; granddaughter, Deneen Lazer; siblings, Bryan, Frank, Edward, Walter, Sopie and Veronica.
He is survived by two daughters, Lois, wife of Gary Bair, and Maxine Gillespie; three sons, Kenneth, husband of Diane Lazer, Joseph, husband of Carol Lazer, and Richard Lazer; grandchildren, Tammy Herb, Wendy Flail, wife of Shawn, Carl Sanko, husband of Jeanine, Jeffrey Sanko, husband of Autumn, David Gillespie, Shawn Lazer, Shelly Knepper wife of Walter, and Crystal and Holly; great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at St. Joseph the Worker, Frackville. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is entrusted with arrangements.
