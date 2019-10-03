|
Joseph B. Stetz, 65, of Frackville, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Ashland, March 22, 1954, he was a son of Ann Purcell Stetz, Frackville, and the late John P. (Jack) Stetz.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1972; attended Penn State Schuylkill before graduating from Lebanon Valley College with a B.S. in Business; he also graduated from Lincoln Tech, Allentown, with a diploma in electronics.
Joe worked as a trade instructor for the State Correctional Institute/Mahanoy for over 20 years and worked with his family's painting and insulation business for many years. He was known as a handyman, having helped many friends and neighbors.
He was a devout member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and helped in many church functions including the annual church picnic.
He was an avid Penn State fan and a member of the Nittany Lion Club, he was also a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 1533, Frackville.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Ann C. Kozak Stetz, of Frackville; a son, Ryan Stetz and his girlfriend, Michelle Balberchak, of Philadelphia; a brother, Jack Stetz, of Reading; cousins and many friends.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in Joseph's name to the Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931 or the . Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
