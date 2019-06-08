Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Joseph Balulis Obituary
Joseph Balulis, 81, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, passed away Thursday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna Harkins Balulis. He was a 1956 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, and worked on building construction in the masonry trades.

He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of Seltzer Gun Club and Seltzer Hose Company.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Albert Balulis Jr., an infant, in 1936, and John Balulis, in 2017.

Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Orlosky, with whom he would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on July 1; a daughter, Ann Marie Hoffman (spouse, Duane), Orwigsburg; a son, Timothy Balulis, Pottsville; two grandchildren, Kevin Hoffman and Kassidy Balulis. He is also survived by two siblings, William Balulis (spouse, Mary), Seltzer, and Joan Hufnagle, Seltzer; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. Sunday and from 6 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Monday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Contributions are preferred to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or by visiting www.hillsidespca.com. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2019
