Joseph Basgil, 58, of Brockton, passed away Monday morning at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born Oct. 17, 1961, in Pottsville, he was a son of Elizabeth Lickman Basgil and the late Vincent Basgil.
Joe was a 1980 graduate of Saint Clair High School and an Army veteran, serving with the 172nd infantry brigade, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
In addition to his mother, Elizabeth Basgil, New Philadelphia, he is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Betty Smith Basgil, of Brockton; brothers, Peter Basgil and wife, Lori, of Tennessee, and John Basgil and wife, Donna, of Florida; sisters, Teresa, wife of Larry Eames, of Cape May, N.J.; Kathleen, wife of Daniel Navitsky, of New Philadelphia; Christine Malanowicz, of Kansas City, Mo.; Judy, wife of Leon Shartzer, of Tamaqua; beloved godchildren; nieces and nephews; his loving beagle, Lady.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2020