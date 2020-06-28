|
|
Joseph Biscoe, coal miner, proud father and one of the hardest working, toughest people you could ever meet, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Joe, as he was best known, was born in Girardville to the late Joseph and Helen (Bernotas) Biscoe. From his earliest memories of hiking up the mountain before sunrise to gather coal for his family's coal stove until his last days sitting on his porch staring proudly at his coal miner statue, Joe was a proud son of the Coal Region. He found peace after 84 years of grueling, hard work, and earning everything he had. That was one of his rules in life: you earn it. You earn every bit of it, or it doesn't mean all that much. When he was young, he purchased his very first lawnmower with money he earned picking huckleberries on the mountain near his home. You learn values like that when you're born and raised at the height of the Great Depression. They say lessons learned during the most difficult times are often the ones that stay with you forever. We, the family of Joe Biscoe, now look to remember that lesson, as well.
Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Lillian (1985); his son Charles (2018); his brother Thomas (2008).
He is survived by his companion, Nancy Andrews; ex-wife, Edith Biscoe; his daughters, Marbeth "Betsy" Biscoe, Mary Lou (Bill) Hannon, Ida Biscoe, Ann (Gary) Schaeffer, Helen (Terrence) Boyle and Julie (Bill) Fazio; two sons, Stephen (Michelle) Biscoe and Joseph (Mary) Biscoe; his sister, Bernice Yackera; three aunts, Madeline, Dorothy and Barbara; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Trust us, if we named them all here, there would be no space left in the paper of any other news today.
Joe has been laid to rest. The family would like to thank David D. Jarrett Funeral Home for their gracious help during this time. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 28, 2020