Joseph Bryk, 64, of Brandonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Shenandoah Heights.

Born Aug. 16, 1956, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Green) Bryk.

Joseph worked as a health aide for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in several locations. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Ringtown. He also enjoyed playing online poker and liked to cook.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Marchetti with Rob, Minersville, and Virginia Shadler, Patriotic Hill. Nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Ringtown, and will be officiated by Father Dominic Pham. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
