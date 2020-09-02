Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeFalco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. DeFalco


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. DeFalco Obituary

Joseph C. DeFalco, 54, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Joseph was born July 25, 1966, in Pottsville, a son of the late Carol (Webb) and Anthony W. DeFalco.

Joseph is survived by a sister, MaryAnn, wife of Alan Martell, and two brothers, Anthony P., husband of Pamela DeFalco, Frank, husband of Lisa DeFalco. He is also survived by nieces, Jessica, wife of Steve Smith, Jaime Treagae and fiance, Blake; nephew, Jordan Treagae; great-nieces, -nephews and cousins.

All services are private at the convenience of family. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -