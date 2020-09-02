|
|
Joseph C. DeFalco, 54, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Joseph was born July 25, 1966, in Pottsville, a son of the late Carol (Webb) and Anthony W. DeFalco.
Joseph is survived by a sister, MaryAnn, wife of Alan Martell, and two brothers, Anthony P., husband of Pamela DeFalco, Frank, husband of Lisa DeFalco. He is also survived by nieces, Jessica, wife of Steve Smith, Jaime Treagae and fiance, Blake; nephew, Jordan Treagae; great-nieces, -nephews and cousins.
All services are private at the convenience of family. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 2, 2020