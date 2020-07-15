Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Petruskevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Petruskevich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Petruskevich Obituary

Joseph C. Petruskevich, 90, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, July 14, at his residence.

Born  Sept. 8, 1929, in Mount Carmel, he was a son of the late Frances I. (Socoloskie) and Joseph V. Petruskevich.

He was the widower of Judith Ann Petruskevich.

Joe was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and then attended Mount St. Mary's College in Maryland where he received his bachelor's degree. He served in the Navy on the USS Huntington in the Mediterranean and Atlantic during the Korean War. He was formerly employed in banking in Philadelphia.

He is survived by his brother, Francis Petruskevich, Marion Heights, and several nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held prior from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. The family requests donations to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Randel Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend condolences visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -