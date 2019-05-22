Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Cadau. View Sign Service Information Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc 40 N. Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976 (570)-462-9333 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Cadau, 63, of Pottsville, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, May 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in Shenandoah, April 7, 1956, to the late Joseph and Mary "Tancredi" Cadau, following in his father's footsteps, Joey was an accomplished musician as well, playing the trumpet and tuba.



He was a 1974 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, where he was a member of the band. He then also played in many marching bands throughout the tri-county area.



He was the owner of Guiseppe's Bar, Shenandoah, where patrons gathered for a good time. He also worked at the former Dana Perfume factory in Mountain Top, where he made many cherished friends. Joey was a man so full of life and happiness that he'd let nothing get in the way of a good time. He was always smiling despite his medical setbacks. The world will be a little less funny without him.



He leaves behind his loving and devoted girlfriend of 19 years, Janet Black, of Pottsville. Joey and Janet loved traveling together and enjoyed their time on cruises, going to festivals and visiting casinos.



In addition to Janet, surviving is a sister, Roseann Cadau, of Harrisburg; his godmother and last surviving maternal aunt, Theresa Matino, of Shenandoah; his best friend throughout his life since kindergarten, Edward Hayes, of Hazleton, whose visits Joey really enjoyed; cousins.



Scripture services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, at a later date. Contributions in Joey's memory can be made to the Shenandoah Valley High School Band. To offer condolences, please visit



