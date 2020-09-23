Home

Joseph Cyril Gensure

Joseph Cyril Gensure, 83, of New Boston, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in New Boston.

Joseph was born on Dec. 25, 1936, to the late Joseph and Anna Etcho Gensure. He graduated from Mahanoy Township High School.

He worked his entire career at General Electric and proudly served in the Army.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Sparich Gensure, to whom he was happily married for 47 years; his son, Joseph Gensure and daughter-in-law, Bridget Hanley Gensure; his grandchildren, Aidan, Ainsley and Alivia; his sister, Marge Gensure Gergal; his brother, Edward Gensure and sister-in-law, Doris Gensure.

Private services will be held. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view Video Tribute and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
