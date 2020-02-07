|
|
Joseph E. "Flip" Flannery, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born in Girardville, a son of the late Thomas and Nora (Malloy) Flannery.
He was a brother to Thomas Flannery Jr., Jean Buletzka and Joyce Hereshko. He received a bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University and a master's degree from Rowan University.
After serving in World War II, Joe began a lifelong career in education. He will always be remembered for his love of coaching basketball and dedication to his students. Notable awards include Outstanding Alumnus of Rowan University and induction into New Jersey High School Coaches Basketball Hall of Fame.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Joan Whitehorn, in 1954. They were married for 65 years. They moved to New Jersey, where they welcomed their three children. Joe and Joan later moved to Murrells Inlet, S.C., to begin their wonderful retirement. They were active members of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Joe leaves behind his wife, Joan; his children, Misty (Tom) Boris, Joseph (Linda) Flannery and Ellen (Andy) Murrer; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister, Joyce Hereshko; family and wonderful friends.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, with a visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Michael Columbarium. Please sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020