E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
St. John XXIII R.C.C.
301 Pine Broad St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Joseph E. Goodrich Sr. Obituary

Joseph E. Goodrich Sr., 76, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Salisbury Township.

Born Friday, Oct. 8, 1943, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Wassel and Anna (Wandilzak) Goodrich.

Surviving are his significant other of 25 years with whom he resided, Suzanne (Krepak) Krell; sons, Joseph E. Goodrich Jr., of Shenandoah, Jason T. Goodrich and his wife, Anna, of Bridgewater, N.J.; daughter, Amanda Goodrich, of Shenandoah; brother, William Goodrich, of Lancaster; sister, Dolores Gouba and her husband, Bill, of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; Suzanne's boys whom he treated as his own, George W. Krell, Kevin M. Krell and his wife, Claudia, Frank J. Krell. Many nieces and nephews also survive Joe.

A 1961 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, Joe served honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a brazer for Triumph Controls of North Wales for 33 years. Joe's job required meticulous precision for he worked on parts for the aerospace division. He carried his sense for detail into all facets of his life. Joe was a talented carpenter, and enjoyed tinkering on cars. Eager to help any of his children on home projects; however, his children knew there was only one way, "The right way". He was a member of Phoenix Hose Company, East End Field & Stream Club, Shenandoah, and Beta Sigma Phi envoy. Joe also liked to fish, cook and bake.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St John XXIII RCC, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment with military honors will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in his name to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 30, 2020
