H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Joseph E. Koch Jr.

Joseph E. Koch Jr. Obituary
Joseph E. Koch Jr., 46, of Brommer Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 9, 1973, in Pottsville, he was a son of Peggy from Myerstown and the late Joseph E. Koch Sr.

He was a 1992 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was an Army veteran.

Joseph had worked at Guilford Mills, Pine Grove, and M&Q Packaging, Schuylkill Haven.

He was a former member of Pine Grove Fish & Game, where he would trap shoot with his father.

Surviving are his wife, Shelly Koch; two sons, Jeremy Koch, of Pine Grove, and Jarid Kreiser, of Auburn; a daughter, Jessica Koch, of Pine Grove; a brother, Timothy Koch, of Massachusetts.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
