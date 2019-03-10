Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Lipsett Jr.. View Sign

Joseph E. Lipsett Jr., 88, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at his residence surrounded by family.



Joe was born in Heckscherville, Sept. 5, 1930, a son of the late Loretta Tobin and Joseph E. Lipsett Sr.



He was the widower of Bertha "Blondie" Malenich Lipsett, who died July 9, 2010.



He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, as well as the former St. Vincent de Paul Church, Minersville, and St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville.



He was a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1947. He served in the Army in the Korean War.



Along with his wife and sister-in-law, Irene, Joe owned and operated a garment manufacturing factory in Minersville.



Joe's greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of Mountaineer Fire Company and a past member of the Minersville Rotary Club, where he served two terms as president.



In addition to his parents and his wife, Bertha, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph E. Lipsett III, on May 26, 2018; brothers, Richard Leroy Lipsett and James Lipsett; sisters, Catherine Williams, Mary Barr, Helen McAloose, Geraldine Brennan, Lucy Pogirski, Julia Campion and Anna Marshall; and his sister-in-law and business partner, Irene M. Scholoto.



He is survived by his son, Kenneth Scott; grandsons, Rory and his wife, Jennifer, and Brody; his daughter-in-law, Cecille; sister, Loretta McAloose; brother, John; sister-in-law, Helen Kosinski; nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Cecelia Lipsett; a sister-in-law, Helen Kosinski.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Vincent De Paul No. 2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Joseph E. Lipsett Jr., 88, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at his residence surrounded by family.Joe was born in Heckscherville, Sept. 5, 1930, a son of the late Loretta Tobin and Joseph E. Lipsett Sr.He was the widower of Bertha "Blondie" Malenich Lipsett, who died July 9, 2010.He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, as well as the former St. Vincent de Paul Church, Minersville, and St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville.He was a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1947. He served in the Army in the Korean War.Along with his wife and sister-in-law, Irene, Joe owned and operated a garment manufacturing factory in Minersville.Joe's greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of Mountaineer Fire Company and a past member of the Minersville Rotary Club, where he served two terms as president.In addition to his parents and his wife, Bertha, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph E. Lipsett III, on May 26, 2018; brothers, Richard Leroy Lipsett and James Lipsett; sisters, Catherine Williams, Mary Barr, Helen McAloose, Geraldine Brennan, Lucy Pogirski, Julia Campion and Anna Marshall; and his sister-in-law and business partner, Irene M. Scholoto.He is survived by his son, Kenneth Scott; grandsons, Rory and his wife, Jennifer, and Brody; his daughter-in-law, Cecille; sister, Loretta McAloose; brother, John; sister-in-law, Helen Kosinski; nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Cecelia Lipsett; a sister-in-law, Helen Kosinski.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Vincent De Paul No. 2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close