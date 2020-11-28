Home

Joseph E. Rollman


1937 - 2020
Joseph E. Rollman Obituary

Joseph E. Rollman, 82, of Saint Clair, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Lutheran Home, Topton.

Born Nov. 27, 1937, in Mount Laffee, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (McGrath) Rollman.

Joe worked as a pattern maker for Phillips-Van Heusen Co. and American Argo Co., both of Pottsville. Lastly he drove a school bus for North Schuylkill School District.

He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Walters) Rollman, in 2009, and a grandson, Joseph H. Rollman, in 2010.

Surviving are a son, Joseph J. Rollman and his wife, Beth, of Saint Clair; daughter, Judy Vrabel and her husband, Jesse, of Saint Clair; daughter, Ann Rollman and her companion, Scott, of Pottsville; seven grandchildren, Carrie, Michael, Jennifer, Melissa, Stephanie, Stephen and Kevin; three great-grandchildren, Joey, Dylan and Eyan.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
