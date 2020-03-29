Home

Joseph E. Romanuski


1936 - 2020
Joseph E. Romanuski Obituary
Joseph E. "Mousey" Romanuski, 83, former Lower William Penn resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Englewood, Fla.

Born Dec. 18, 1936, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Karpovich) Romanuski.

Joseph was a 1954 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School. After graduating, Joseph served in the Navy from 1954-55.

Joseph was beloved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life and enjoyed the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel; sisters, Margie Dixon, Dorie Magnis and Katie Schreppel.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former JoAnn Sadusky; three children, Christine Forte (Mark), Long Island, N.Y., son, Michael (Leslie), New Jersey, and daughter, Connie, North Port, Fla.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Jack; sisters, Sr. Deborah (Ann), Mary and Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
