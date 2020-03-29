|
|
Joseph E. "Mousey" Romanuski, 83, former Lower William Penn resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Englewood, Fla.
Born Dec. 18, 1936, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Karpovich) Romanuski.
Joseph was a 1954 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School. After graduating, Joseph served in the Navy from 1954-55.
Joseph was beloved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life and enjoyed the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel; sisters, Margie Dixon, Dorie Magnis and Katie Schreppel.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former JoAnn Sadusky; three children, Christine Forte (Mark), Long Island, N.Y., son, Michael (Leslie), New Jersey, and daughter, Connie, North Port, Fla.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Jack; sisters, Sr. Deborah (Ann), Mary and Barbara.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020