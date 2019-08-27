|
Joseph F. "Joe-Joe" Budresky, 81, of Middleport, passed away peacefully at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Middleport, June 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ann Shelonis Budresky.
Joseph was a 1956 graduate of the former Blythe Township High School, then served in the Marines and was last employed as a pipefitter in the Washington, D.C., area. He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, and a member of American Legion Post 144, Middleport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Cowhey, and brother-in-law, William Cowhey.
Joe is survived by his companion of 35 years, Betty Lenosky, Seltzer; sons, Joseph and David, Virginia; daughters, Holly Driver, North Carolina, and Melissa Samay, Pottsville; sister, Kathy and husband, Bob Haughney, Pottsville; eight grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. In memory of Joe-Joe, the family requests donations may be made to Holy Cross Memorial Fund.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019