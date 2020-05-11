|
|
Joseph F. Roman, 78, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Friday, May 8, at his residence with his family by his side.
Born Dec. 19, 1941, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Vincent and Wanda Pruszkiewicz Roman.
He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1959.
Joseph was a Navy Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War on the USS Donner LSD 20
He worked for Gould Pump Inc., Ashland, for 39 years as a machinist.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, American Legion Post 398, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1533; all of Frackville.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a good dart shooter. He was also a member of South-End Field and Stream, Frackville, and Boars Head Fish and Game, Delano. He also was a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry "Hank" Roman, and a sister, Connie Cameron.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Ryder Roman; a son, Anthony "Tony" Roman, Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Felix "Phil" Roman and his wife, Eleanor; a sister, Dolores Sankus; sister-in-law, Irene Roman, all of Frackville; sister-in-law, Freda Brennan, Gillette, N.J.; his granddog, Chief; good friend, Oreo; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family in Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 11, 2020