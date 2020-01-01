Home

Joseph Flannery, 84, of Hershey, formerly of William Penn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

Born in William Penn, he was a son of the late Joseph and Hannah Berresford Flannery.

He was educated in West Mahanoy Township schools. He enjoyed hiking and playing pool. He resided in Hershey since 1994. He was a retired construction and production worker, working in various locations in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine, Marion, Eleanor, Madeline; a brother, James.

Surviving are a sister, Lorrain Roberts; three nieces; three nephews; grand-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to his visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. The family would like to thank Specialty Home Care for the assistance with Joseph's care and request memorial contributions in Joseph's name be made to , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
