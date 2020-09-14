Home

Joseph G. "Apple" Brennan

Joseph G. "Apple" Brennan Obituary

Joseph G. "Apple" Brennan, 89, of Heckscherville, Cass Township, passed away on Saturday morning at Schuylkill Center.

Born on April 5, 1931 in Heckscherville, he was a son of the late John and Frances Callaghan Brennan. He attended St. Kieran School and was a 1949 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School. He served two tours in Korea as a Corporal with the Army's Second Infantry Division. He was employed by the former Reading Railroad, then by Conrail until retiring.

He was a member of the former St. Kieran R.C. Church, Heckscherville, and a current member of Holy Family Parish, Minersville.

The last of thirteen children, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Girard, John, James, Charles and Leroy Brennan; seven sisters, Margaret Spieles, Elizabeth Razzi, Mary A. Brennan, Frances Walsh, Veronica Brennan, Anna Hubler and Theresa O'Connor.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, including Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor, Pottsville, Annette Peron, Branch Township, and Patricia Walsh, Eileen Greenaway and Brian Brennan, all of Port Carbon.

The family will accept visitors at St. Patrick Church, 319 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, on Friday from 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor O'Connor at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. Kieran No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
