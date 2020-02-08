Home

Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Joseph G. Gwyther, 63, of Peach Drive, New Ringgold, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at home in the care of his family.

Born Saturday, Dec. 29, 1956, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John and Faye (Kelly) Gwyther.

He was predeceased by a brother, Sam Stokes.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Marie (Jones) Gwyther; daughter, Yvonne Coombe, wife of Shane, of Andreas; sister, Diane Kramer and her husband, Terrance, of Minersville; grandchildren, Madison and Liam.

A Minersville High School graduate, Joe worked as a tree surgeon and plumber before working at Deka Battery, Kutztown. Joe enjoyed gardening, fishing and the company of his pets; however, he loved being a grandfather.

Private arrangements are entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960, 570-386-5884. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
